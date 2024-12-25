Ukrainian defence forces: Russians try to break through to Pokrovsk to encircle it

The Russians are trying to break through to Pokrovsk through the flanks and encircle the city, using superior forces and formations of three armies.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Trehubov: "The Russian occupiers are throwing all available forces forward [to Pokrovsk – ed.] and trying to break through the Ukrainian defence. However, there have been no battles in the city and its suburbs so far."

Details: The spokesperson stressed that there were no Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the city and its outskirts. Nonetheless, the Russians are trying to encircle the city from the left and right flanks.

Trehubov also noted that the Russians are avoiding frontal battles and plan to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, as the fighting in the city itself is extremely difficult.

Background:

On 8 December, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in their report that the Kremlin was likely to continue its attempts to capture the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, despite significant human and material losses.

Due to the escalation of the situation in Pokrovsk, natural gas supplies to the population were cut off on 12 December.

Analysts also reported that the Russians were six kilometres from Pokrovsk on 12 December.

