Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump and Macron: Peace through strength is possible – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 December 2024, 19:59
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump on 7 December in Paris. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump as productive, saying they all want to end the war in Ukraine fairly and as soon as possible.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A good, productive meeting with President Trump and President Macron. As always, President Trump is determined. Thank you for that. Thanks also to President Macron for organising this meeting in Paris. We talked about our people, the situation on the battlefield, and a just peace for Ukraine. We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible. We agreed to continue working. Peace through strength is possible!"

Updated: Macron left the following tweet after the meeting: "The United States, Ukraine and France. Together on this historic day. Gathered in Notre Dame. Let us continue our joint efforts for peace and security."

Background: Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron and Trump in Paris on Saturday evening lasted 35 minutes, and there were no statements to the press afterwards. 

Zelenskyy
