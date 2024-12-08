Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media
French President Emmanuel Macron has been working in recent days to convince US President-elect Donald Trump, as part of a visit to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, to hold a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: Axios, as reported by European Pravda
Details: According to one of Axios’ sources, Trump initially declined to attend the meeting but then changed his mind.
Another individual involved with the meeting stated that it lasted 45 minutes and was "good and fruitful".
According to the source, the final decision to convene a trilateral meeting was taken soon beforehand.
Zelenskyy described the meeting as "good and productive", noting that they discussed the frontline situation and a "just peace", and promised to continue working together and staying in touch.
The meeting was held six weeks prior to Trump taking office and launching a diplomatic effort to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Background:
- Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy in Paris and amid the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, revealed Kyiv's desire to reach an agreement to end the war.
- On Sunday, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine required a just and steady peace that the Russians would not destroy in a few years, as they have previously done.
