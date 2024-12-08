Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

French President Emmanuel Macron has been working in recent days to convince US President-elect Donald Trump, as part of a visit to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, to hold a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Axios, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to one of Axios’ sources, Trump initially declined to attend the meeting but then changed his mind.

Advertisement:

Another individual involved with the meeting stated that it lasted 45 minutes and was "good and fruitful".

According to the source, the final decision to convene a trilateral meeting was taken soon beforehand.

Zelenskyy described the meeting as "good and productive", noting that they discussed the frontline situation and a "just peace", and promised to continue working together and staying in touch.

Advertisement:

The meeting was held six weeks prior to Trump taking office and launching a diplomatic effort to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Background:

Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy in Paris and amid the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, revealed Kyiv's desire to reach an agreement to end the war.

On Sunday, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine required a just and steady peace that the Russians would not destroy in a few years, as they have previously done.

Support UP or become our patron!