Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russians are withdrawing ships from the Tartus port in Syria and transferring weaponry from the Khmeimim Air Base by air.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "After losing control of Damascus in the face of the continuation of the opposition forces' offensive operation in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, the Russian army withdrew its warships from the naval base in Tartus, which Assad [the deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad – ed.] had previously given to Moscow as payment for security.

Advertisement:

On 8 December 2024, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Inzhener Trubin cargo ship of the Russian Northern Fleet departed from Tartus and headed to the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, the Russians are transferring remnants of their weapons and military equipment from Syria's Khmeimim airfield."

Details: As noted by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, after the capture of Damascus, the forces opposed to Assad are moving to the coast.

Advertisement:

"Russia's likely loss of military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim finalizes the Kremlin's defeat in the Middle East," the report said.

Background:

On the morning of 8 December, the Syrian insurgents announced that they had captured the Syrian capital, Damascus. The country's President Bashar al-Assad is reported to have fled.

There is a "very high probability" that Assad could have been killed in a plane crash on the same day, the media reported.

Russia claims that, supposedly as a result of conversations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad chose to step down as president and leave the country, issuing instructions to transfer authority peacefully.

Support UP or become our patron!