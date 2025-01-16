Russia loses 1,480 soldier and 40 artillery systems on 15 January

Ukrainian soldier carrying an ammunition shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 40 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 11 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 814,150 (+1,480) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,791 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 20,368 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,015 (+40) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,046 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

22,503 (+120) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,049 (+31) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

34,132 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

