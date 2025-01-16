Russia loses 1,480 soldier and 40 artillery systems on 15 January
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 07:27
Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 40 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 11 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 814,150 (+1,480) military personnel;
- 9,791 (+11) tanks;
- 20,368 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,015 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,046 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 22,503 (+120) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,049 (+31) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 34,132 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
