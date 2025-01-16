All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,480 soldier and 40 artillery systems on 15 January

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 January 2025, 07:27
Russia loses 1,480 soldier and 40 artillery systems on 15 January
Ukrainian soldier carrying an ammunition shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,480 soldiers killed and wounded, 40 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 11 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 814,150 (+1,480) military personnel;
  • 9,791 (+11) tanks;
  • 20,368 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,015 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,046 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 22,503 (+120) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,049 (+31) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 34,132 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Russia
Dozens of vehicles and 2 fire trains extinguish fire at oil depot near Voronezh, Russia
Russia's efforts to de facto annex Belarus pose strategic risks to US, NATO and Ukraine – ISW
Russians attack Ukraine's energy sector to limit its defence industrial capabilities – ISW
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: