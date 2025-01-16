Total of 124 combat clashes occur on battlefield, with over 50 on Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 124 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation being on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have stopped 56 Russian assault and offensive actions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 January

Quote: "A total of 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted one missile strike using 44 missiles and 50 airstrikes, dropping 71 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, they fired over 5,000 times, with 142 of these attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems and 2,361 using kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted two assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Topoli and Petropavlivka, where a total of five Russian attacks occurred over the past day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodiazi, Terny and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked six times near the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyno.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Bila Hora, Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 56 Russian assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults, with the Russians mainly trying to advance near the settlements of Vremivka and Kostiantynopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted four attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 15 combat clashes occurred. The Russians conducted 13 airstrikes using 18 guided bombs, and 340 artillery attacks, including 15 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, four air defence systems, three command posts, two UAV control points, three artillery systems and one Russian ammunition storage point.

