President's Office promises to deal with passport backlog for Ukrainians abroad

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 16 January 2025, 18:19
President's Office promises to deal with passport backlog for Ukrainians abroad
A Ukrainian passport. Photo: Getty Images

Overseas branches of Document, the Ukrainian state passport service, are to issue all the passports that are currently stuck in a queue, including for the 80,000 Ukrainian citizens currently waiting for passports in Poland.

Source: a statement by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday in Warsaw, President Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community. Among other things, they discussed the issuance of passports by the Document passport service. In Poland alone, there are more than 80,000 citizens who have been waiting for their documents for a long time.

The president has resolved the issue. The passports will be issued, and not only in Poland – everywhere they are ‘stuck’."

Background:

  • In April 2024, the Ukrainian government banned the issuance of Ukrainian passports, either internal or for international travel, to Ukrainian men abroad between the ages of 18 and 60.
  • The issuance of passports was later resumed, but only if the applicant provides updated details and a military registration document.

Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
