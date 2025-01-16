Expenditures for Ukraine's defence forces in 2024 amounted to US$100bn, Zelenskyy says

During a press conference with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, the funding of Ukraine’s defence forces reached US$100 billion. Of this amount, US$40 billion came from Ukraine, US$35 billion was provided by the United States, and US$25 billion by Europe.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Answering a journalist's question, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining unity between the US and Europe in supporting Ukraine. He also drew attention to Ukraine's significant contribution to its own defence.

Quote: "The war in 2024 cost US$100 billion. This is the money for the Ukrainian defence forces. Of this amount, Ukraine's contribution is US$40 billion, the United States' is US$35 billion, and Europe's is US$25 billion.

This is the approximate contribution of each of us. That is why we see the strength of this alliance and demonstrate how significant Ukraine's contribution is. Of course, our people are the most important resource, but you can also see the financial contribution."

