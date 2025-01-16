All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Expenditures for Ukraine's defence forces in 2024 amounted to US$100bn, Zelenskyy says

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 16 January 2025, 17:30
Expenditures for Ukraine's defence forces in 2024 amounted to US$100bn, Zelenskyy says
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

During a press conference with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, the funding of Ukraine’s defence forces reached US$100 billion. Of this amount, US$40 billion came from Ukraine, US$35 billion was provided by the United States, and US$25 billion by Europe.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Answering a journalist's question, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining unity between the US and Europe in supporting Ukraine. He also drew attention to Ukraine's significant contribution to its own defence.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The war in 2024 cost US$100 billion. This is the money for the Ukrainian defence forces. Of this amount, Ukraine's contribution is US$40 billion, the United States' is US$35 billion, and Europe's is US$25 billion.

This is the approximate contribution of each of us. That is why we see the strength of this alliance and demonstrate how significant Ukraine's contribution is. Of course, our people are the most important resource, but you can also see the financial contribution."

Support UP or become our patron!

warZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
war
Russia enlists Indian mercenaries for Ukraine war through deceit, WP says
Ukraine and UK agree on US$3.6bn in annual military aid for Kyiv
Ukrainian woman adopts cat evacuated from Zmiinyi Island after her husband was killed in action there
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: