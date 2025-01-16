All Sections
Slovak PM says efforts underway to schedule meeting with Zelenskyy

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 16 January 2025, 18:15
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that Bratislava is still working to agree upon the date of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Fico at a press conference in the Slovak city of Košice on Thursday, 16 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing Slovak news agency TASR

Details: Fico mentioned that Bratislava is seeking "an alternative date [for the meeting with Zelenskyy], which is expected to be set in the coming days".

"When this date emerges, I'll let you know about it right away," the Slovak prime minister said, adding that the venue would also be announced later.

Background

  • On 13 January, Fico signed an open letter to Zelenskyy, inviting the Ukrainian president to a meeting aimed at resolving issues related to gas transit.
  • Fico stated that he had "no intention of further escalating tensions" and aimed to concentrate on addressing the issue of the transit stoppage.
  • In response to the Slovak prime minister's invitation, Zelenskyy extended an invitation for him to visit Kyiv instead.

