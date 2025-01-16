Slovak PM says efforts underway to schedule meeting with Zelenskyy
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 18:15
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that Bratislava is still working to agree upon the date of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: Fico at a press conference in the Slovak city of Košice on Thursday, 16 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing Slovak news agency TASR
Details: Fico mentioned that Bratislava is seeking "an alternative date [for the meeting with Zelenskyy], which is expected to be set in the coming days".
Advertisement:
"When this date emerges, I'll let you know about it right away," the Slovak prime minister said, adding that the venue would also be announced later.
Background:
- On 13 January, Fico signed an open letter to Zelenskyy, inviting the Ukrainian president to a meeting aimed at resolving issues related to gas transit.
- Fico stated that he had "no intention of further escalating tensions" and aimed to concentrate on addressing the issue of the transit stoppage.
- In response to the Slovak prime minister's invitation, Zelenskyy extended an invitation for him to visit Kyiv instead.
Support UP or become our patron!