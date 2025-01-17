Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 12 tanks on 16 January
Friday, 17 January 2025, 07:36
Russia has lost 1,670 Russian soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment in the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 815,820 (+1,670) military personnel;
- 9,803 (+12) tanks;
- 20,381 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,019 (+4) artillery systems;
- 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,046 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 22,566 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,049 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 34,256 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,699 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
