Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 12 tanks on 16 January

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,670 Russian soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 815,820 (+1,670) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,803 (+12) tanks;

tanks; 20,381 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,019 (+4) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,046 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

22,566 (+63) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,049 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

34,256 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,699 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!