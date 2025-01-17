All Sections
Russian drone kills man at bus stop in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 17 January 2025, 08:54
Russian drone kills man at bus stop in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast
The village of Antonivka. Photo: Google Map

Russian UAVs attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 17 January, killing a man at a bus stop.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have been attacking Antonivka with UAVs since early morning. A man was killed at around 07:40 as a result of one of the drone strikes."

Details: Prokudin said the man was at a bus stop when the strike occurred. He expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Prokudin also reported that 36 settlements in the oblast, including the city of Kherson, had come under Russian fire over the past day. 

He stated that Russian forces had targeted residential areas, damaging a high-rise building and 15 houses. The Russians also destroyed several cars.

Seven people were injured due to the Russian aggression.

Kherson Oblastdronescasualtieswar
