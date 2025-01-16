All Sections
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 January 2025, 08:23
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast
Drone the Russians used to attack Kherson Oblast. Photo: local residents for Ukrainska Pravda

The Russians have attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with drones on the night of 15-16 January, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Antonivka with UAVs at midnight. The enemy strike claimed the life of a 37-year-old local resident. Another man, 33 years old, sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds to his legs and a head concussion. The injured individual was hospitalised."

Details: Prokudin also reported that a 53-year-old resident of Kherson, who was injured the previous afternoon in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson, passed away in hospital.

"The doctors did everything possible to save his life, but the injuries were too severe," Prokudin concluded.

Background:

  • The Russians attack civilians in Kherson Oblast daily. Local authorities report deaths or injuries every day due to explosives dropped by Russian drones.
  • Previously, the Financial Times reported that Russia is training kamikaze drone operators by targeting Ukrainian civilians.

Kherson Oblastwardronescasualties
