One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast

Drone the Russians used to attack Kherson Oblast. Photo: local residents for Ukrainska Pravda

The Russians have attacked the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with drones on the night of 15-16 January, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Antonivka with UAVs at midnight. The enemy strike claimed the life of a 37-year-old local resident. Another man, 33 years old, sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds to his legs and a head concussion. The injured individual was hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin also reported that a 53-year-old resident of Kherson, who was injured the previous afternoon in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson, passed away in hospital.

"The doctors did everything possible to save his life, but the injuries were too severe," Prokudin concluded.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Russians attack civilians in Kherson Oblast daily. Local authorities report deaths or injuries every day due to explosives dropped by Russian drones.

Previously, the Financial Times reported that Russia is training kamikaze drone operators by targeting Ukrainian civilians.

Support UP or become our patron!