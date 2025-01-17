Sumy Oblast intensifies evacuation due to Russian sabotage threats

Sumy Oblast Defence Council has intensified the evacuation of residents from hromadas in Sumy Oblast where there is a risk of sabotage group activity. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The council focused on the operational situation along the border during its recent meeting.

Military reports indicate that while the situation is challenging, it remains stable and under control. Attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate the region continue to be recorded. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with security and defence forces, are effectively countering and neutralising these threats.

Quote: "The defence council approved the military's proposal to ramp up evacuation efforts in communities at risk of sabotage group activity. All necessary evacuation resources and accommodation facilities have already been prepared."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration said residents of 38 settlements located within and beyond a 5-kilometre zone from the state border with Russia have been evacuated.

Background:

On 10 December, analysts from DeepState reported that the Russians had seized around 2 kilometres of territory in Sumy Oblast near the village of Oleksandriia, as well as part of Kursk Oblast along the Sudzha front.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that no incursions by Russian forces into Sumy Oblast had been detected. Later, Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, confirmed that there were no border breaches on any section that day.

Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, emphasised that there was no information from the military indicating any change in the border situation, saying that it remains under control.

The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian military explained that on 10 December, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to enter Sumy Oblast but was destroyed, while Russian propaganda presented it as a "breakthrough" of the border.

Sumy Oblast remains one of the most active frontline regions, with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups continuing their operations.

