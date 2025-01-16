Russian forces injure three people in Sumy Oblast using FPV drones

Russian forces attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada in Sumy Oblast with FPV drones on 16 January, injuring three people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, Russian forces carried out 80 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast, with 122 explosions recorded. The hromadas targeted were Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Svesa, Druzhba, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Esman and Yunakivka."

Details: In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, the Russians used mortars, dropped explosive devices from UAVs and launched strikes using FPV drones. Three people were injured in the attacks, and an apartment building and a car were damaged.

In the Myropillia hromada, Russian troops fired mortars, dropped an explosive device from a UAV and shelled the area with multiple rocket launchers. They also carried out a UAV attack which partially destroyed a residential building.

