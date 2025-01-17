All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok wins her 50th Grand Slam doubles match

Volodymyr MaksymenkoFriday, 17 January 2025, 18:08
Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok on court. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok has reached the milestone of 50 Grand Slam doubles victories.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, with reference to news outlet Velykyi Tenis Ukrainy ("Big Tennis Ukraine")

Details: Kichenok achieved her milestone win by beating Olga Danilovic and Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Kichenok claimed her first victory at Wimbledon in 2014, when she and her sister Nadiia defeated Lauren Davis and Monica Puig.

Kichenok has played with 10 partners, the most successful being Jeļena "Aļona" Ostapenko from Latvia, with whom she has notched up 34 victories.

In addition to the women’s doubles, Kichenok will play in the mixed doubles at the 2025 Australian Open.

Background: Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won her 100th Grand Slam victory yesterday.

sportUkraine
