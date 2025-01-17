All Sections
Ukraine achieves best season result in men's relay at Biathlon World Cup

Denys ShakhovetsFriday, 17 January 2025, 16:47
Ukraine achieves best season result in men's relay at Biathlon World Cup
Anton Dudchenko. Photo: biathlon.com.ua/Dmytro Yevenko

The men’s relay at the fifth stage of the Biathlon World Cup took place in Ruhpolding, Germany, featuring 22 teams.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Ukraine was represented by Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitalii Mandzyn, Anton Dudchenko and Taras Lesiuk. The Ukrainian team was in second place halfway through the race, following the first two stages, and was vying for a spot on the podium.

Despite strong shooting performances, Dudchenko and Mandzyn were unable to maintain the team’s position in the top three. Ultimately, Ukraine’s finisher crossed the line in sixth place.

The sixth-place finish marks Ukraine's best result in men’s relay events this season. Earlier, the team placed 7th in Kontiolahti, Finland and 12th in Hochfilzen, Austria.

France won the relay, followed by Sweden in second place and Germany in third. Norway, with three penalty loops, finished fourth.

The Ruhpolding stage will continue with the women’s relay on Saturday, 18 January, commencing at 15:20 Kyiv time.

