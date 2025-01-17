Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to senior soldier Dmytro Maslovskyi of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine.

Source: a decree on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Dmytro's last battle, the battle that occurred in Donetsk Oblast, was seen by millions of Ukrainians. The bravery of our man is exemplary. Ukraine will always remember this bravery. I have presented the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to our soldier’s mother."

Details: The Office released a video of the awarding ceremony on 17 January.

Dmytro Maslovskyi, a 30-year-old paratrooper who went by the alias Cobra, was killed during a hand-to-hand combat with a Russian soldier near the village of Trudove in Donetsk Oblast in November 2024. He was buried in his native village in Odesa Oblast.

A video of the combat, capturing Dmytro’s last moments, appeared online in January 2025.

