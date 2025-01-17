Russians attacked Pokrovsk front over 50 times near 19 settlements

A Grad multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 141 combat clashes took place on the battlefield over the past day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 53 attacks near 19 settlements on the Pokrovsk front. Additionally, Russian forces launched 20 assaults on positions held by Ukraine's defence forces at the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 January

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations over the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, eight combat clashes took place over the past day. The defence forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their main efforts on the areas of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched five attacks over the past day in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Dariivka.

Ukrainian forces halted seven attempts by the Russians to advance near Pryvillia, Bila Hora, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar on the Kramatorsk front.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians made 14 attempts to advance in the areas of Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 53 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front in the course of the past 24 hours. The Russians have been most active near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to hold off the Russians on the Novopavlivka front. The Russians attempted 11 times to breach Ukrainian defences in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the settlement of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made four unsuccessful attempts to capture Ukrainian positions over the past day.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue their operation on the Kursk front, where the Russians launched 20 assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past day. They carried out nine airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and conducted 418 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv Oblast, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities and shelling.

