Ukrainian defenders shoot down rare Russian reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR – video

Merlin-VR in the sky over Ukraine. Photo: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian defenders from the 63rd Mechanised Brigade shot down a rare Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR in the sky over Ukraine.

Source: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "A rare bird was shot down by anti-aircraft shooters and pilots of the 63rd brigade's unmanned systems battalion – a Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR.

It can fly up to 5 km into the sky and spend 10 hours in the air, which is much longer than Supercam and ZALA UAVs.

The Merlin-VR was hunted by two FPV crews at once. The one that couldn’t destroy the target filmed the explosion and the flying debris in the sky."

