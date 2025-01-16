All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defenders shoot down rare Russian reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR – video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 13:18
Ukrainian defenders shoot down rare Russian reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR – video
Merlin-VR in the sky over Ukraine. Photo: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian defenders from the 63rd Mechanised Brigade shot down a rare Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR in the sky over Ukraine.

Source: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "A rare bird was shot down by anti-aircraft shooters and pilots of the 63rd brigade's  unmanned systems battalion – a Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR.

Advertisement:

It can fly up to 5 km into the sky and spend 10 hours in the air, which is much longer than Supercam and ZALA UAVs.

The Merlin-VR was hunted by two FPV crews at once. The one that couldn’t destroy the target filmed the explosion and the flying debris in the sky."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
Trump First. A tale of American exceptionalism, MAGA baseball caps, a TV show god, and the Grinch
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
All News
drones
Russian drone wreckage destroys car engine in Kyiv, mayor says
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv city centre
Russian drone wreckage damages power infrastructure in Poltava oblast, authorities report
RECENT NEWS
23:43
Drone attacks reported in Russia’s Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – video
23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
22:52
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
20:49
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
20:25
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
20:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: