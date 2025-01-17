Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Rescue operations have been completed in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, after a Russian missile attack that killed 4 people and injured 14.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Facebook; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that the number of people injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14. Among them are four children: two boys aged 9 and 12; the youngest, an 18-month-old girl; and a 9-year-old girl who was taken to hospital. Lysak added that doctors have assessed the girl's condition as satisfactory.

Five people injured in the attack are still in hospital, three of them in a serious condition.

Law enforcement officials said they had completed the search and rescue operation at the site of the attack in Kryvyi Rih. The police have received 47 statements from people affected by the attack concerning damage to their property.

Four people were killed in the attack.

The Russians damaged an educational institution, 4 high-rise buildings, nearly 20 houses, and around 10 cars.

Background: Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 17 January, leaving four people dead and damaging the premises of an educational institution and residential buildings.

