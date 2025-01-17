All Sections
Man whose first wife died in occupation loses his second wife in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

Alyona PavliukFriday, 17 January 2025, 15:43
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 17 January. The attack damaged an educational institution and residential buildings. As of now, seven people are known to have been injured and four killed.

Local resident Ihor lost his second wife in the attack. His first wife was killed in the city of Kherson.

Source: Svoi, a local Kryvyi Rih media outlet, on Facebook

Details: Ihor has three young children. Today is his eldest son's birthday.

The children's mother died in 2022 in the then-occupied city of Kherson.

Ihor's second wife died on 17 January. She was killed when debris struck her car after the family had been shopping at the market.

Quote from Ihor: "The children are distraught... Imagine, in 2022 they lost their own mother, and now they’ve lost their stepmother."

Background: 

  • In November 2024, a mother and three children were killed in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The youngest was a baby just 2 months old.

