Russians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 9 injured – video, photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 17 January, leaving four people dead and damaging the premises of an educational institution and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Chairman of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram, State Emergency Service of Ukraine; President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has damaged an educational institution and residential buildings. Early reports indicate that three people have been killed by the Russian military... People are reported to have been injured. More information later."

Details: At 13:19, Lysak reported that the death toll had risen to four.

Quote: "As of now, there are four fatalities in Kryvyi Rih – three women and one man. Three people have been injured: a woman, 22, and two men aged 34 and 56. All of them are in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two five-storey buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, one of which caught fire, and an uninhabited building was damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "The updated information indicates that five people were injured. Three are hospitalised in serious condition. Two more were treated on the spot."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reports that the number of victims has increased to six.

Update: The head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of casualties had risen to nine.

"Of them five have been hospitalised, and the rest were tended to at the site," Lysak said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had attacked the city with ballistic missiles.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia will not stop on its own. It can only be stopped by joint pressure. The pressure of everyone in the world who values life."

