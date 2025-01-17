All Sections
Rescue operation completed after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 9 injured – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 January 2025, 17:37
Rescue operation completed after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 9 injured – photo
Rescue workers. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile attack that killed four people and injured nine.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack. Four people were killed. Nine people were injured. Five of them were hospitalised, the rest were treated on the spot by doctors."

Aftermath of the attack.
 Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russians damaged 4 high-rise buildings, 17 houses, and around 10 cars.

Background: On the afternoon of 17 January, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians damaged an educational institution and residential buildings.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastKryvyi Rihattack
