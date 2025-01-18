Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,340 Russian soldiers killed and wounded, 21 artillery systems and 13 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 817,160 (+1,340) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,803 (+0) tanks;

20,394 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,040 (+21) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,046 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

22,579 (+13) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,049 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

34,325 (+69) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,699 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background: The previous day, 17 January, it was reported that Russia had lost 1,670 Russian soldiers killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment.

