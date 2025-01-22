All Sections
Russia loses almost 2,000 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 January 2025, 07:28
Multiple-launch rocket system firing. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,950 soldiers killed and wounded and over 400 units of weapons and equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 823,980 (+1,950) military personnel;
  • 9,844 (+11) tanks;
  • 20,485 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,194 (+60) artillery systems;
  • 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,039 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 34,837 (+155) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,711 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

