Russia loses almost 2,000 soldiers over past day

Multiple-launch rocket system firing. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,950 soldiers killed and wounded and over 400 units of weapons and equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 823,980 (+1,950) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,844 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 20,485 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,194 (+60) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,050 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

23,039 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

34,837 (+155) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,711 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!