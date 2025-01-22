Russia loses almost 2,000 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,950 soldiers killed and wounded and over 400 units of weapons and equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 823,980 (+1,950) military personnel;
- 9,844 (+11) tanks;
- 20,485 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,194 (+60) artillery systems;
- 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,039 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 34,837 (+155) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,711 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
