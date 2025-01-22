All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry claims to see "small window of opportunity" for agreements under Trump

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 January 2025, 13:09
Russian Foreign Ministry claims to see small window of opportunity for agreements under Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that with the coming to power of new US President Donald Trump, Moscow has seen that there is a "small window of opportunity" for agreements.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing a speech by the Russian representative at the Institute of the United States and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences on 22 January

Quote from Ryabkov: "We cannot say anything today about the degree of negotiability of the incoming administration, but still: compared to the hopelessness in all aspects of the former master of the White House (Joe Biden - ed.), today there is at least a small window of opportunity."

Details: He noted that it is now critical to understand what and with whom they would have to deal, how to best create relationships with Washington, and how to maximise opportunities while minimising risks.

Quote: "We should expect an upsurge in intra-American misunderstandings and, perhaps, showdowns. The impact of this crisis on the framework of US foreign policy must likewise be closely monitored."

Details: He believes that the upcoming period in Russian-American and international relations "will be associated not just with a significant number of challenges, but with an increased pace of change and a high degree of volatility and poor predictability".

Background:

