Russian Foreign Ministry claims to see "small window of opportunity" for agreements under Trump
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that with the coming to power of new US President Donald Trump, Moscow has seen that there is a "small window of opportunity" for agreements.
Source: Russian Interfax, citing a speech by the Russian representative at the Institute of the United States and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences on 22 January
Quote from Ryabkov: "We cannot say anything today about the degree of negotiability of the incoming administration, but still: compared to the hopelessness in all aspects of the former master of the White House (Joe Biden - ed.), today there is at least a small window of opportunity."
Details: He noted that it is now critical to understand what and with whom they would have to deal, how to best create relationships with Washington, and how to maximise opportunities while minimising risks.
Quote: "We should expect an upsurge in intra-American misunderstandings and, perhaps, showdowns. The impact of this crisis on the framework of US foreign policy must likewise be closely monitored."
Details: He believes that the upcoming period in Russian-American and international relations "will be associated not just with a significant number of challenges, but with an increased pace of change and a high degree of volatility and poor predictability".
Background:
- US President Donald Trump said he would consider imposing additional sanctions on Russia as its war against Ukraine approaches its third anniversary.
- On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.
- Putin, congratulating Trump on taking office, said he was ready to engage in dialogue regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, but put forward an ultimatum – Ukraine's complete surrender.
- Zelenskyy congratulated US President Trump and stressed that his policy of peace through strength provides an opportunity to bolster American leadership and achieve long-term and just peace.
- At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine wants to end the murderous war unleashed by Russia, not just quickly but, most importantly, fairly.
Support UP or become our patron!