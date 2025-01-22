Russian spy vessel enters UK waters for second time in six months

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has reported that a Russian spy ship, the Yantar, has been spotted in UK territorial waters again.

Source: John Healey during a speech in the House of Commons, as reported by European Pravda, citing PA Media

Details: Healey said the Yantar is now in the North Sea, but before that, it passed through UK waters.

As it did so, the Russians were flanked by the Royal Navy ships HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne on the defence minister’s instructions.

Quote from Healey: "A Russian spy ship has been tracked this week in the English Channel by a Royal Navy warship – just weeks after it was caught loitering over critical undersea infrastructure in UK waters."

Details: Healey noted that Russia uses the Yantar to "gather intelligence and map the UK's critical underwater infrastructure".

Quote from Healey: "We know what you are doing [Putin], and we will not shy away from robust action to protect Britain."

Details: The Yantar is officially classified as an auxiliary general oceanographic research vessel with underwater rescue capabilities. It reports to the Russian Ministry of Defence and is not part of the Russian Navy.

Open-source intelligence analysts have shown that it can deploy deep-sea vehicles and has repeatedly operated in the vicinity of seabed infrastructure.

Background: In November 2024, the Yantar was also spotted off the coast of Ireland in an area where critical underwater infrastructure is located.

