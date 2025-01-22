All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian spy vessel enters UK waters for second time in six months

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 January 2025, 16:52

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has reported that a Russian spy ship, the Yantar, has been spotted in UK territorial waters again.

Source: John Healey during a speech in the House of Commons, as reported by European Pravda, citing PA Media

Details: Healey said the Yantar is now in the North Sea, but before that, it passed through UK waters.

Advertisement:

As it did so, the Russians were flanked by the Royal Navy ships HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne on the defence minister’s instructions.

Quote from Healey: "A Russian spy ship has been tracked this week in the English Channel by a Royal Navy warship – just weeks after it was caught loitering over critical undersea infrastructure in UK waters."

Details: Healey noted that Russia uses the Yantar to "gather intelligence and map the UK's critical underwater infrastructure".

Advertisement:

Quote from Healey: "We know what you are doing [Putin], and we will not shy away from robust action to protect Britain."

Details: The Yantar is officially classified as an auxiliary general oceanographic research vessel with underwater rescue capabilities. It reports to the Russian Ministry of Defence and is not part of the Russian Navy.

Open-source intelligence analysts have shown that it can deploy deep-sea vehicles and has repeatedly operated in the vicinity of seabed infrastructure.

Background: In November 2024, the Yantar was also spotted off the coast of Ireland in an area where critical underwater infrastructure is located.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: