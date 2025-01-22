Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to prevent renewed Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised the necessity of deploying at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement.

Source: Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that reliable guarantees are essential for ensuring Ukraine's and Europe's security following a potential ceasefire, with the deployment of a significant peacekeeping contingent playing a key role.

He stated that 200,000 peacekeepers represent the minimum force required in order to deter another invasion, supposing that the Russian Armed Forces will number 1.5 million and Ukraine’s only half of that.

"From all the Europeans? 200,000, it's a minimum. It's a minimum, otherwise it's nothing," Zelenskyy remarked.

According to estimates by the French Ministry of Defence, this figure amounts to the total size of the French Armed Forces as of 2020.

Zelenskyy underscored that such forces would be just one component of the broader security guarantees Ukraine needs.

Background:

On 21 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum.

In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskyy stressed that it is time for Europe to take its destiny into its own hands and become stronger and more capable of being as valuable an ally for the United States as the United States is for Europe.

Zelenskyy said that European states should not try to cut costs on their security, and indirectly supported US President Donald Trump’s call for NATO allies' to increase their defence spending to 5% of GDP.

In her speech, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of the risk of a "global race to the bottom" using economic instruments such as sanctions, export controls and tariffs.

