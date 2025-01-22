All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to prevent renewed Russian aggression

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 01:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to prevent renewed Russian aggression
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised the necessity of deploying at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement.

Source: Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by Reuters

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that reliable guarantees are essential for ensuring Ukraine's and Europe's security following a potential ceasefire, with the deployment of a significant peacekeeping contingent playing a key role.

Advertisement:

He stated that 200,000 peacekeepers represent the minimum force required in order to deter another invasion, supposing that the Russian Armed Forces will number 1.5 million and Ukraine’s only half of that.

"From all the Europeans? 200,000, it's a minimum. It's a minimum, otherwise it's nothing," Zelenskyy remarked.

According to estimates by the French Ministry of Defence, this figure amounts to the total size of the French Armed Forces as of 2020. 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy underscored that such forces would be just one component of the broader security guarantees Ukraine needs.

Background: 

  • On 21 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum.
  • In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskyy stressed that it is time for Europe to take its destiny into its own hands and become stronger and more capable of being as valuable an ally for the United States as the United States is for Europe.
  • Zelenskyy said that European states should not try to cut costs on their security, and indirectly supported US President Donald Trump’s call for NATO allies' to increase their defence spending to 5% of GDP.
  • In her speech, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of the risk of a "global race to the bottom" using economic instruments such as sanctions, export controls and tariffs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyypeace keepers
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy urges Azerbaijani president Aliyev to pressure Russia over AZAL plane crash
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will join NATO if Trump wants it
Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Day of Unity: Our strength lies in the word 'together' – video
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: