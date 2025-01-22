All Sections
German foreign minister open to deploying German troops to Ukraine to maintain ceasefire

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 January 2025, 20:45
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that sending Bundeswehr troops to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine after the war ends is a feasible option.

Source: Baerbock in an interview with German media outlet FAZ, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock said that if peace talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine take place, "this also means that we in Europe must take responsibility for our own security".

Quote: "A lasting, just peace requires more than superficial solutions. That is why I am working with key European partners and Ukraine to explore various elements of stable peacekeeping." 

More details: When asked whether Germany should send troops to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine, Baerbock responded: "A peacekeeping mission could also be one of the elements of this process, which, of course, will require not only us Europeans, but others as well."

Baerbock stressed that greater international involvement would lead to a more stable peacekeeping mission.

"This includes countries outside Europe with which Putin seeks to maintain good relations. In this sense, our own involvement on other continents, whether in development or security policy, is also very important," she concluded.

Background: 

  • In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to prevent another Russian attack had been discussed during meetings in Brussels, saying he had seen "positive responses" from some leaders.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently stated that London is prepared to play its "full part" in potential peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, though he sees no immediate prospect of this.
  • However, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has ruled out deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war with Russia, citing the need for "greater burden-sharing and diversification within NATO".

