Zelenskyy: US must be part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 January 2025, 18:00
Zelenskyy: US must be part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that any effective peacekeeping forces deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's European allies lack sufficient troop numbers to counter the forces of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "It [the peacekeeping mission] can’t be without the United States. Even if some European friends think it can be, no it can’t be. Nobody will risk without the United States."

Zelenskyy warned that without long-term commitments from Ukraine’s Western allies, Putin would exploit a ceasefire to rearm and launch a renewed offensive.

Quote: "Ending the war should be Trump’s victory, not Putin’s. Putin is nobody to him."

More details: Zelenskyy emphasised that he wants security guarantees from Trump before engaging in direct negotiations with Putin.

Quote: "The only question is what security guarantees, and honestly I want to have understanding before the talks. If he [Trump] can guarantee this strong and irreversible security for Ukraine, we will move along this diplomatic path."

Background: Zelenskyy stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be required to prevent a renewed Russian attack on Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement.

