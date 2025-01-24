Russia loses 1,500 soldiers over past day
Friday, 24 January 2025, 07:35
Russian forces continue to suffer losses in their war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded and 39 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 826,820 (+1,500) military personnel;
- 9,852 (+2) tanks;
- 20,508 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,295 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,263 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,162 (+51) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 34,992 (+87) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,715 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
