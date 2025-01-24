Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump

The Kremlin has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ready to contact US President Donald Trump, and Moscow is waiting for signals.

Source: Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Putin is ready for contact with Trump; Moscow is waiting for signals and will announce a possible conversation in due time."

Details: This was Peskov's response to a question about whether contacts between the leaders of Russia and the US should be expected over the weekend.

Background:

US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to CNN, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare a phone call with Putin aimed at arranging the meeting.

