Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 January 2025, 11:46
The Kremlin has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ready to contact US President Donald Trump, and Moscow is waiting for signals.

Source: Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Putin is ready for contact with Trump; Moscow is waiting for signals and will announce a possible conversation in due time."

Details: This was Peskov's response to a question about whether contacts between the leaders of Russia and the US should be expected over the weekend.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • According to CNN, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare a phone call with Putin aimed at arranging the meeting.

