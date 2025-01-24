Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:46
The Kremlin has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ready to contact US President Donald Trump, and Moscow is waiting for signals.
Source: Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Quote: "Putin is ready for contact with Trump; Moscow is waiting for signals and will announce a possible conversation in due time."
Details: This was Peskov's response to a question about whether contacts between the leaders of Russia and the US should be expected over the weekend.
Background:
- US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- According to CNN, Trump has instructed his aides to prepare a phone call with Putin aimed at arranging the meeting.
