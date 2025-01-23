Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russia's demands that Ukraine or any other state not be accepted into NATO are unacceptable.

Source: Rutte during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as European Pravda reported

Details: Rutte was asked about Ukraine's future in NATO in the context of potential negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There is a commitment that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The question now, of course, is how this will exactly play out whenever, hopefully, as soon as possible."

More details: He emphasised that the primary task for Western partners is to help Ukraine secure the best possible negotiating position and ensure that any potential peace agreement guarantees a truly reliable peace.

Quote: "And finally, on this, we have to make clear that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, has no veto and has no vote on whoever would join NATO in the future. Only if he wants to join NATO - but I don't think he wants - so, and he has nothing to say about it. We have to be very clear."

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated in an interview with European Pravda that Ukraine will not abandon its NATO aspirations or accept substitutes for membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if newly elected US President Donald Trump supports Ukraine's NATO membership, other countries would also back this decision.

Support UP or become our patron!