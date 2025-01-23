Trump: I would like to meet with Putin and get that war ended

US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about international contacts, Trump highlighted a "very important" matter: "I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended". [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president - ed.]

"And this isn’t from the standpoint of the economy or anything else – it’s from the standpoint of millions of lives being wasted. Beautiful young people are being shot in the battlefield," he added, describing the events in Ukraine as a "carnage" and a "horrible war."

The US president did not specify how he plans to end the war or what exactly he would discuss with Putin.

Background:

According to media reports, Trump has instructed preparations for a phone call with Vladimir Putin aimed at arranging a meeting.

Earlier, the US president demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.

He also announced plans to push for lower oil prices as a means to bring an end to the war.

