Ukraine's air defence downs 2 guided missiles and almost 50 UAVs

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 09:42
Two guided missiles and 46 UAVs were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian forces have confirmed the downing of two Russian air-to-surface missiles (Kh-59/Kh-69) and 46 attack UAVs on the night of 24-25 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians launched a total of two air-to-surface missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and 61 strike UAVs from Russia’s Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The UAVs were downed over Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Another 15 UAVs disappeared from radar.

The downed UAVs caused damage in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. Premises of businesses, institutions, apartment buildings, houses and cars were damaged in the attack.

Casualties have been reported.

