Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 23-24 January.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "UAVs were spotted in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to targets."

Details: At 01:26, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast because of the threat of Russian attack drones.

Update: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 06:22.

