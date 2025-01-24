Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Friday, 24 January 2025, 03:00
Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 23-24 January.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "UAVs were spotted in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to targets."
Details: At 01:26, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast because of the threat of Russian attack drones.
Update: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 06:22.
