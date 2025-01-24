All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 03:00
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 23-24 January.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "UAVs were spotted in the airspace. Air defence forces are responding to targets."

Advertisement:

Details: At 01:26, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast because of the threat of Russian attack drones.

Update: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 06:22.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Residential houses damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, fires break out – photos
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian air defence engaged in Kyiv Oblast, downed Russian UAVs damage building and car
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: