Civilian sustains injuries in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 00:03
Civilian sustains injuries in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Monument at the entrance of Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

A man was wounded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada of Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Saturday, 25 January [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Seredyna-Buda hromada: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (4 explosions) and FPV drones (12 explosions), resulting in a civilian sustaining injuries."

Details: As of 21:00 on 25 January, the Russians fired 67 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. In total, 99 explosions were recorded.

The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Okhtyrka, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Seredyna-Buda came under Russian fire.

