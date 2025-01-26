Russia loses 1,720 soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 07:25
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russian occupation forces, and the Russians have lost 1,720 soldiers both killed and wounded and 14 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 830,190 (+1,720) military personnel;
- 9,868 (+9) tanks;
- 20,549 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,323 (+14) artillery systems;
- 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,253 (+40) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,124 (+53) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,715 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
