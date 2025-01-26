All Sections
Russia loses 1,720 soldiers over past 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 26 January 2025, 07:25
Russia loses 1,720 soldiers over past 24 hours
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: 23rd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russian occupation forces, and the Russians have lost 1,720 soldiers both killed and wounded and 14 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 830,190 (+1,720) military personnel;
  • 9,868 (+9) tanks;
  • 20,549 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,323 (+14) artillery systems;
  • 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,253 (+40) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,124 (+53) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,715 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

