Russian troops trapped in fire pocket in Velyka Novosilka, stalling offensive, says Ukrainian brigade – video

The Ukrainian military has asserted that there is no threat of encirclement of Ukrainian units in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, which has been almost completely seized by the Russians. Meanwhile, the Russians will not be able to continue their offensive after the occupation of the settlement, the defenders added.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Details: The military notes that the use of equipment on the front line has been reduced to nothing – everything that comes within a kilometre of the contact line is destroyed.

The 110th Brigade reports that both sides have parity in the number of artillery and FPV drones, but the Russian forces have a huge advantage in infantry.

Quote: "Our units skilfully withdrew from the areas where there was a threat of encirclement, using the weather conditions. This does not mean that we have completely left the town, the fighting in Velyka Novosilka is still ongoing. All actions are aimed at minimising our own losses and maximising the damage to the enemy...

The orcs [Russians – ed.] will not be able to continue their offensive from Velyka Novosilka. A typical situation for Muscovites has arisen: ‘The main thing is to erect a flagpole’. The price and prospects hardly matter. The Mokri Yaly River, which created problems for the supply of our units, has now become an obstacle to the advance of the enemy. After entering Velyka Novosilka, the enemy got into a fire pocket, where he will not have any peace, any movement is suppressed by shells and drones."

Background: On the night of 25-26 January, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Vremivka and almost seized Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

