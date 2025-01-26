All Sections
DeepState: Russians occupy Vremivka and have almost captured Velyka Novosilka

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 26 January 2025, 02:00
Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka on the combat actions map. Screenshot: DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Vremivka and almost captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, the DeepState military analysis project reported on the night of 25-26 January.

Source: DeepState

Details: The analysts reported that Russian troops are advancing through Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk, and near Nadiivka, Petropavlivka and Kotlyne. [Their advance] has been confirmed near Slovianka."

Background:

