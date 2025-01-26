DeepState: Russians occupy Vremivka and have almost captured Velyka Novosilka
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 02:00
Russian troops have occupied the village of Vremivka and almost captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, the DeepState military analysis project reported on the night of 25-26 January.
Source: DeepState
Details: The analysts reported that Russian troops are advancing through Donetsk Oblast.
Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk, and near Nadiivka, Petropavlivka and Kotlyne. [Their advance] has been confirmed near Slovianka."
Background:
- Russian forces have been posting footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka. DeepState analysts believe that the battle for the village is coming to an end.
- On 23 January, it was reported that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near Velyka Novosilka.
- The Russians are bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They are currently moving towards Kotlyne and Udachne, which are located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.
- Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said on 13 January that the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, were conducting active offensive operations near Pokrovsk and wanted to capture nearby villages in order to partially encircle Pokrovsk.
- Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to destroy urban infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.
