Forced evacuation of families with children announced in number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 26 January 2025, 02:46
A suitcase with a Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from several settlements of Komar and Kryvorizhzhia hromadas due to the intensification of Russian attacks and the threat to civilian lives [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the decision, the following settlements are subject to forced evacuation:

  • Komar hromada: Andriivka-Klevtsove, Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Hrushivske, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Zirka, Komar, Myrne, Novoocheretuvate, Novokhatske, Perebudova, Pryvilne, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Shevchenko and Yalta;
  • Kryvorizhzhia hromada: Vasylivka, Hulive, Kamianka, Lyman, Myrne, Novooleksandrivka, Shylivka and Yurivka.

Filashkin said that there are currently 76 children in the Komar hromada and 34 in the Kryvorizhzhia hromada.

The authorities are calling on parents to take a responsible approach to the evacuation, stressing the need to provide children with safe living conditions away from the area of combat actions.

Quote: "Now that the enemy has intensified attacks on Donetsk Oblast, and people are suffering and dying every day, I ask parents to take evacuation very responsibly. Children should live in peace and tranquillity, not hide from attacks!"

Read also: The Ukrainian army is engaging in fierce battles and retreating on key front lines. An explanation with maps

Background: On 25 January, Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, said that all children had been evacuated from Pokrovsk and the surrounding hromada. 

