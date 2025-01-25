All children evacuated from Pokrovsk and community

About 7,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, while all children have been evacuated from the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in a video released on Facebook

Quote: "About 7,000 people [remain in Pokrovsk - ed.], 10,000 people still remain in the hromada. There are no children in the hromada at all, everyone has left."

Details: Dobriak noted that there were cases of families with minors returning, they were evacuated again.

He said that there were no confirmed facts of the Russian sabotage groups entering Pokrovsk.

Serhii Dobriak also said that the evacuation has slowed down recently, with no more than 5-6 people leaving per day. There are no longer any evacuation collection points in the city; people are taken away on a door-to-door basis.

