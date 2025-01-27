Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
Monday, 27 January 2025, 07:54
Russia has lost over 1,400 soldiers killed and wounded and 165 weapons and items of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 831,620 (+1,430) military personnel;
- 9,871 (+3) tanks;
- 20,561 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,339 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,327 (+74) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,183 (+59) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,716 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
