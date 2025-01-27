European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession

António Costa, President of the European Council, has encouraged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's path to EU membership during their meeting in Poland.

Source: António Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Costa praised Ukraine's progress so far as "remarkable".

Quote: "Had a good meeting with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of the EU's steadfast support. Today's decision on sanctions against Russia is a case in point.

I encouraged him to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession. Ukraine's progress so far has been remarkable. The EU will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes."

Background:

On Monday, 27 January, EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months.

Earlier reports suggested that Hungary agreed to support the extension of sanctions in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns over "energy security".

Journalists revealed that Hungary pushed for EU pressure on Ukraine to maintain the transit of Russian oil and has called for dialogue on gas transit.

