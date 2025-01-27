All Sections
Zelenskyy and Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss Ukraine's EU accession

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 27 January 2025, 16:55
Zelenskyy and Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss Ukraine's EU accession
Szymon Hołownia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Polish Sejm on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Szymon Hołownia, Marshal of the Polish Sejm, on Monday, 27 January, in Kraków.

Source: Polish Sejm on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on 27 January to attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp.

Zelenskyy shared that they discussed strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities, Ukraine's EU accession process, as well as the implementation of joint projects to improve border crossing points.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We count on the continued support of the Polish Sejm, particularly through the reinforcement of sanctions policies against Russia." 

Background: 

  • On 24 January, Szymon Hołownia expressed opposition to initiatives aimed at limiting social assistance for children of foreigners, including Ukrainians, whose parents do not work or pay taxes in Poland.
  • His statement came after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski's proposal to restrict Poland's child benefit programme, known as 800 Plus, to only those Ukrainians who are employed in Poland.

