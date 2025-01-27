All Sections
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia following agreement with Hungary

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 January 2025, 14:56
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia following agreement with Hungary
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months at a meeting on Monday, 27 January.

Source: Kaja Kallas, top EU diplomat, on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: The potential extension of EU sanctions against Russia was facing problems due to Hungary's threats to block the decision.

Quote from Kallas: "EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia. This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war."

Details: She added that Russia must face the consequences of its aggression.

Background:

  • Earlier, media reports revealed that Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns over "energy security".
  • Journalists reported that Hungary demanded that the EU pressure Ukraine to maintain the transit of Russian oil and engage in a dialogue on gas transit in exchange for its agreement to support the extension of economic sanctions against Russia.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to "deceive the Hungarians" over the gas issue and called on the EU to force Kyiv to "open the valves".

