EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia following agreement with Hungary

The EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months at a meeting on Monday, 27 January.

Source: Kaja Kallas, top EU diplomat, on X (Twitter); European Pravda reports

Details: The potential extension of EU sanctions against Russia was facing problems due to Hungary's threats to block the decision.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kallas: "EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia. This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war."

Details: She added that Russia must face the consequences of its aggression.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, media reports revealed that Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns over "energy security".

Journalists reported that Hungary demanded that the EU pressure Ukraine to maintain the transit of Russian oil and engage in a dialogue on gas transit in exchange for its agreement to support the extension of economic sanctions against Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to "deceive the Hungarians" over the gas issue and called on the EU to force Kyiv to "open the valves".

Support UP or become our patron!