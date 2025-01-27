EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, has hinted that the statement about energy security for Hungary, which in exchange supported the extension of sanctions against Russia, was symbolic.

Source: Kallas at a press conference in Brussels on Monday, 27 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Reuters journalist asked Kallas about the essence of the statement made by the European Union in exchange for Hungary lifting its veto on extending sanctions against Russia.

Quote from journalist: "Does that statement actually mean anything in concrete terms? Did Hungary get anything out of this or is this just the European Commission doing its job?"

Quote from Kallas: "Well, it meant [something – ed.] to Hungary, so that mattered."

Details: When another journalist asked for details about the statement, the EU’s top diplomat explained that it pertained to "energy solidarity with landlocked countries".

Background:

Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns about "energy security".

Hungary secured the inclusion of a commitment in the EU’s statement on energy security, agreeing to support the continuation of sanctions against Russia in exchange for the European Commission's promise to continue discussions with Ukraine on oil and gas transit.

The EU foreign ministers agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months at a meeting on Monday, 27 January.

