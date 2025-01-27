All Sections
Journalists reveal details of Hungary's ultimatum to EU: pressure on Ukraine demanded

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 27 January 2025, 13:16
Journalists reveal details of Hungary's ultimatum to EU: pressure on Ukraine demanded
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungary secured the inclusion of a commitment in the EU’s statement on energy security, agreeing to support the continuation of sanctions against Russia in exchange for the European Commission's promise to continue discussions with Ukraine on oil and gas transit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Liberty Europe, and Laurence Norman, journalist for The Wall Street Journal

Details: Jozwiak points out that, at Hungary's request, the statement will include a request for the EU to seek "assurances" from Ukraine about maintaining the pipeline oil supply to EU countries.

Quote: "The key point of the statement (not yet adopted) is that they will approach Ukraine to request assurances regarding the maintenance of oil pipeline transfers to the EU. This should allow Hungary to give green light to Russian sanctions roll over," he writes.

Laurence Norman refers to lines in the draft statement, which indicate that the European Commission is "ready to continue discussions with Ukraine on the supply to Europe through the gas pipeline system in Ukraine in line with Ukraine’s international obligations". The European Commission will also be open to involving Hungary and Slovakia in these talks.

The draft further states that the European Commission "will approach Ukraine to request assurances regarding the maintenance of oil pipeline transfers to the EU".

Background:

  • Earlier, media reports revealed that Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns over "energy security".
  • Until last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had accused Ukraine of attempting to "deceive the Hungarians" on the gas issue and urged the EU to pressure Kyiv to "open the valves."
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that if Orbán blocks the extension of sanctions, it would show he is "playing for Putin's team".

