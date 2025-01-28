Russia has lost 833,000 soldiers since beginning of full-scale invasion
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 07:36
Russia has lost 1,380 soldiers killed and wounded and 27 artillery systems over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to nearly 833,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 833,000 (+1,380) military personnel;
- 9,876 (+5) tanks;
- 20,573 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,366 (+27) artillery systems;
- 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,399 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 35,269 (+86) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,718 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!