All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has lost 833,000 soldiers since beginning of full-scale invasion

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 January 2025, 07:36
Russia has lost 833,000 soldiers since beginning of full-scale invasion
A tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,380 soldiers killed and wounded and 27 artillery systems over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to nearly 833,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 833,000 (+1,380) military personnel;
  • 9,876 (+5) tanks;
  • 20,573 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,366 (+27) artillery systems;
  • 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,399 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,269 (+86) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,718 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Russia
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after drone attack – Reuters
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: