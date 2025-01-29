All Sections
Russia loses 1,670 troops over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 January 2025, 07:40
Russia loses 1,670 troops over past 24 hours
A Ukrainian tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces continue to suffer heavy losses in their war of aggression against Ukraine, with 1,670 troops killed and wounded, 29 artillery systems and 10 tanks lost in the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 834,670 (+1,670) military personnel;
  • 9,886 (+10) tanks;
  • 20,597 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,395 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,264 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,456 (+57) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 35,366 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,721 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
